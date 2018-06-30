Attempted post office robbery in East Grinstead

Police are seeking witnesses to an attempted knife-point robbery in East Grinstead this morning (Saturday, June 30).

It happened at Stone Quarry post office in Hollands Way shortly after 9.30am after the suspect walked in and threatened a member of staff with a knife.

Police said the suspect tried to climb behind the counter but was pushed back and ran off.

He is believed to have ridden off on a small-engined motorbike. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, early 20s, of average build and clean shaven.

Police said he spoke with a southern accent and was wearing all-black fabric motorcycle clothing and a white crash helmet.

Detective Constable Mel Pyle said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have seen the suspect making off.

“It is possible drivers with dash cameras fitted to their vehicles may have captured footage of the motorcycle and its rider.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 362 of 30/06.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers or phone the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.