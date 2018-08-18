Baby and Toddler show set to be bigger and better at Ardingly showground in West Sussex

An entrepreneurial mother of twins is preparing to host her third baby and toddler show, which is set to be the best yet.

The West Sussex Bump, Baby and Toddler Show is organised by Babytodd and Beyond’s creator, Sarah O’Connel, mother to ten year-old twin girls Roisin and Alice.

Mrs O’Connell appreciated first hand the importance of investing time in researching suppliers before committing to purchases for herself during pregnancy and when her twin girls were born.

The 42 year-old mother from Handcross said: “With so much information, choice and many opportunities for local families to embrace, the show was a no brainer.”

“Parenting can be tiring, exciting, overwhelming and a joy. I wanted to offer families an occasion that would capture a moment in time where families could take time out, meet the makers and passion behind so many fantastic local businesses and services.

“It is key for the event to repeat regularly so families can depend on a fun and informative event with some treats thrown in too.”

The West Sussex Bump, Baby and Toddler Show returns to West Sussex on Saturday September 29, at The South of England Showground, Ardingly.

Entry is free for those who pre-register or £5 on the door. More than 60 exhibitors and a wide range of free facilities including, workshops, taster sessions, goody bags and children’s activities will be on offer. Register at www.babytodd.co.uk/shows