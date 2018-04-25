Balcombe pub expected to reopen next week following fire

A Balcombe pub which has been forced to close after a fire broke out in a flat above it is expected to reopen next week.

Crews were called to the fire at The Cowdray Arms pub in London Road, Balcombe, at 6pm on Saturday. Read our original story here.

Picture: Eddie Howland

The fire service has since confirmed that the fire was caused by a tumble dryer.

A spokesman said: “Crews attended a property in London Road, Balcombe following reports of a fire just after 6pm.

“We sent four fire engines and the fire was put out using six breathing apparatus (BA) and two hose reels.

“Around 70 per cent of the first floor was damaged by fire and 90 per cent by heat and smoke.

“The fire was caused by a tumble dryer, it was accidental damage.”

A spokesman for the pub said: “Unfortunately on Saturday evening (April 21), a small fire broke out in the flat above the pub.

“Our guests and team were immediately evacuated and the fire services quickly extinguished the fire.

“The pub is closed while repairs are carried out, however we expect the pub to be reopened by the end of next week.”