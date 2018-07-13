Band evening raises cash for Mid Downs Radio

Mid Downs Radio has paid thanks to everyone who helped in their fundraising band evening at St Francis Club on July 7.

Wendy Swinton-Eagle, vice-chairman for Mid Downs Radio, said: “Special thanks to presenter Dave Hammond and Rokskool’s Hereward Kaye for co-ordinating the music and to the fabulous bands Massive Rug Sale, Filthy Sound and Crysis, as well as father and son duo Steve and Tommy Henshaw and Mike Oliver for an amazing impromptu performance with Herry and Leon Kaye and Alvaro Hurtado.

“Thanks also to Robbie and Roy Randall, Linda Wishart, Mopsy Whitworth and Gary Simons. And to St Francis Club and Della Ferrari.

“The event raised more than £230 which will go towards the radio’s annual running costs.”