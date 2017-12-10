Bangladeshi families turn out for launch event

Families from the Bangladeshi community turned out in large numbers for the recent launch of Mid Sussex Bangladeshi Welfare Association in Burgess Hill.

They attended on December 3, alongside councillors.

Picture: Burgess Hill Town Council

They heard how the project had been achieved thanks to the hard work of the committee and its plans for the future.

Mustak Miah, secretary for the association, said: “This is the first time we have brought together so many members of the local Bangladeshi community and we are delighted with the response.

“Our new association plans to organise social gatherings and to carry out charity work in support of the Bangladeshi community and other residents of Mid Sussex, especially in Burgess Hill.

“We are happy to accept anyone wishing to join this association from across Mid Sussex to work in unity for the welfare of our community.”

Town mayor Jacqui Landriani added: “I was very pleased to attend the launch of Mid Sussex Bangladeshi Welfare Association and thank everyone for making me so welcome.

“They have formed a strong organising committee and are keen to work for the benefit of both the Bangladeshi and the wider community. We look forward to working closely together in the future.”

Burgess Hill’s deputy mayor Chris Cherry, deputy Leader of the council Chris Thomas-Atkin and councillor Anne Jones also welcomed the launch of the association.