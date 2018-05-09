Bank Holiday’s Spring Live!

Mini monster truck driving, an interactive caving system, donkey rides and lots of animals were among the big attractions as 4,000 visitors enjoyed fun in the sun at this year’s action-packed Spring Live at Ardingly this bank holiday weekend!

The annual South of England Alpaca Show took place in the Animal Barn and visitors were able to learn more about the British countryside and the important work the South of England Agricultural Society is doing as a charity for the British countryside.

Green-fingered enthusiasts enjoyed top gardening tips and some fantastic retail therapy. While the new live music stage, sponsored by Sussex Downs College, rolled out a fantastic programme from award-winning musical talent, providing the perfect backdrop for those stopping for lunch in the tempting food court.

There was even a Spring Live! photo booth for visitors to take home memorable pictures from the day.

Development director of the South of England Agricultural Society, Kelly Grant, said: “We have worked really hard to revamp Spring Live!

“The feedback has been incredibly positive so we are already looking ahead to next year to add even more exciting activities and entertainment.”