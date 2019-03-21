Barratt Homes pledge to install swift bricks at Hassocks development

An house building company has renewed its pledge to support the iconic British swift at its Saxon Mills development in Hassocks.

Barratt Homes will be installing its custom built ‘Swift Bricks’ at the development to provide a habitat for the declining species.

Bricklayer apprentice, Sam Hoppe, and site manager, Toby Carson

Lynnette St-Quintin, marketing director, said: “We are working hard to reverse the decline of the swift, which is why we have commissioned and installed specially-designed nesting boxes.”

Swifts typically make their home in the roofs of older buildings, however, these habitats are being disturbed due to repairs and changes in roof design.

To combat this, the home builder is in partnership with the RSPB, has committed to providing one swift brick per plot at each of its new homes developments.

A total of 130 custom-design swift nesting boxes will be installed and have been designed to match the existing framework of the homes, and will be installed to create a safe, unobtrusive home for the swifts.