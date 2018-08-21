BBC 2’s most loved show comes to Borde Hill

Borde Hill Garden is excited to reveal that BBC Gardeners’ World recently came to film the garden and the rare flowering of its Emmenopterys henryi.

The film will be featured on Gardeners’ World on August 30 on BBC 2 at 8pm.

Custodian of the Garden Eleni Stephenson Clarke said: “We hope that people will enjoy the programme and learn more about Borde Hill’s founder Colonel Stephenson Robert Clarke and his plants collected 100 years ago.”

It comes as the team behind the Plant Fairs Roadshow, which numbers a select group of intrepid plant explorers and nurserymen, are gearing up for their first ever visit to Borde Hill Garden in Haywards Heath on Sunday, September 16 with a mouth-watering selection of locally grown, garden-worthy, rare and unusual plants. The Borde Hill Garden team will also be offering free guided tours at 11am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm, which are bookable on the day with day visitors able to enjoy a special admission price of £6.50 per adult.

This year Borde Hill is celebrating it’s 125th anniversary this year with a series of events to honour the links the garden has with the great plant hunters of the early 1900’s, including the plant fair event.

The Roadshow’s visit is particularly pertinent as the exhibitors offer rare and unusual plants, which would appeal to the Edwardian collectors such as Colonel R Stephenson Clarke who bought Borde Hill 125 years ago this summer and sponsored famous plant hunters.

The Plants Fair Roadshow is made up of nurseries who still seek out ‘extra’ ordinary and unusual plants and keep them going by hand propagation.

It is their knowledge, experience and the same level of enthusiasm as those plant hunters of yesteryear, which has helped conserve so many of these plants which could have been lost today without their involvement.

2018 has proved to be the biggest year yet for the ‘Plant Fairs Roadshow’ with successful shows at Arundel Castle, the Sussex Prairie Gardens, Hall Place and Layer Marney Tower to date this year.

Members of the ‘Plant Fairs Roadshow’ include multiple Chelsea winners and Exhibitors: Hardy’s Plants, Graham Blunt’s Plantbase, Pineview Plants, Blue Leaf Plants, Pheonix Plants, Charles Hurst Farm, Forgetmenot Plants, Jo Grows, Southon Plants and many more.

Colin Moat, chairman and events coordinator said: “We are really looking froward to our event at Borde Hill Garden. The history and legacy of the plant hunters is intriguing and stimulating to the exhibitors and to visitors alike.

“I think that if the Colonel were alive today, he would be very interested to talk with these nurseries. We are pleased to be able to help the garden celebrate it’s 125th milestone and hope that the mouth-watering selection of plants on sale will do justice to the garden’s legacy.”

For more information on the gardens or future events and admission prices, visit their webiste at: www.bordehill.co.uk.