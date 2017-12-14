Beech Hill in Haywards Heath continues to go above and beyond

Following its outstanding CQC rating, Beech Hill community house for young adults with autism and learning disabilities in Haywards Heath recently celebrated a team award.

They were chosen as the winners for delivering an outstanding service and consistently going above and beyond the call of duty.

Irene Sobowale, chief executive of The Disabilities Trust, the charity that owns the house and supports its occupants, said: “This award is well deserved and a way for us to recognise the tremendous amount of dedication that every member of the Beech Hill team puts in.

“It was a real pleasure to share this moment with them and the people that we support there.”

Manager Rachel Priestly added: “It means a lot to all of us that our achievements are recognised by the trust. We wanted to share this award with the residents of the house, so we had a lovely buffet. We are very proud of them and their continuous progress to be as independent as they can be.”

The Individual Award was given to Aga Grzybowska, team leader at The Willows, next door to Beech Hill, also run by The Disabilities Trust, for her hard work over the past six months to transition two new service users in a positive and successful manner.