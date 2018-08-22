Best friends team up to thank Air Ambulance Service

In a show of true friendship a writer is organising a country fair, complete with a former Bake Off finalist, to raise money for the air ambulance after a horse riding accident left her best friend fighting for her life.

Alice Cook, 33 from Handcross is organising the One Fine Day event in Balcombe to show her appreciation to the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance (KSSAA) for saving the life of Chezzie Brough, 30 from Cuckfield.

Miss Brough and her horse were competing at the South of England horse trials at Ardingly last year when the accident happened.

The horse misjudged a jump and landed his full weight on top of Miss Brough crushing her pelvis and stamping on her collerbone as the panicked animal staggered to his feet.

Ms Cook said: “Chezzie was drifting in and out of consciousness and was taken straight to hospital in London by air ambulance because of the severity of her injuries.

“The air ambulance crew saved my best friend’s life, and I truly think she wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the speed, knowledge and efficiency of KSSAA.

“Chezzie has had a long period of recovery, learning to walk again with a zimmer frame. Unbelievably she is back riding like the accident never happened. I still can’t quite believe her amazing recovery. But in short I owe KSSAA everything and I simply couldn’t be more grateful.”

Miss Cook has organised the event using all of her friends and contacts.

One Fine Day will have a whole host of things happening throughout the day, including a dog show, a cake competition, judged by BBC’s The Great British Bake Off contestant Cat Dresser, vintage Sussex ice creams, afternoon teas, a hog roast, ferret racing, and Zumba and Swoove demonstrations. There will be a miniature pony, two bars, face painting and a grand raffle with some stand out prizes including a television, meals for two, gym and spa memberships and many more.

In the evening from 7pm there will be live music from three DJs and The Captain’s Beard, a Brighton band who dress as pirates, and play sea shanties and Irish jigs. The copywriter said that so far she has organised this day by herself but is appealing to anyone who might be able to help on the day to email her at alicemscooke@gmail.com.

One Fine Day will be held at Balcombe Cricket Pitch on Bank holiday Sunday, August 26, from 11am - 5pm and evening entertainment from 7pm - late. Tickets are on sale now in Balcombe Stores, £5 for up to a family of four (two adults and two children aged 10-16 years). Under 10’s go free, or £5 for a single ticket.