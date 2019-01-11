Bid to clamp down on inconsiderate parking in Hassocks

Hassocks Parish Council has teamed up with West Sussex County Council to clamp down on inconsiderate parking in Hassocks.

Following extensive local consultation, the parish council has been working with the county council to design a scheme of parking amendments around the town to address local concerns about on-street parking.

Parking in Keymer Road, Hassocks. Picture: Steve Robards

The county council proposes to make a permanent Traffic Regulation Order that will introduce or amend waiting various restrictions on lengths of the following roads in Hassocks:

Brook Avenue, Chancellors Park, Clayton Avenue, Dale Avenue, Downs View Road, Farm Close, Grand Avenue, Highlands Close, Keymer Road, Little Copse Road, Lodge Lane, Newlands Close, North Court, Ockley Lane, Semley Road, Stanford Avenue, Stonepound Road, Willowbrook Way, Windmill Avenue and Woodsland Road.

A spokesman said: “Hassocks is located on the London to Brighton main railway line and is reportedly the only village with a station on this line which does not have widespread parking controls.

“As a result of this, combined with Hassocks railway station being the only railway station serving a very large geographical area, a large number of commuters drive to the village seeking free all day on-street parking.

Parking in Clayton Avenue, Hassocks

“This high demand for all day parking results in inconsiderate parking, with vehicles often parked too close to junctions or obstructing narrow sections of road.

“Locally it is felt that this commuter parking monopolises the available on street parking, leaving no capacity for residents, their visitors or visitors to the town’s shops and amenities.

“The proposed scheme aims to address these issues by introducing lengths of restrictions to provide lengths of roads that are free of all day parking, and also preventing parking near various junctions and narrow sections of road.

“This order is therefore proposed to avoid danger to persons or traffic using the roads, to facilitate the passage of traffic and to preserve or improve the amenities of the areas through which the affected lengths of roads run.”

Parking in Chancellors Park, Hassocks. Picture: Steve Robards

The changes proposed are:

- Brook Avenue: Prohibit waiting at any time (double yellow Lines) on the southern side of the road at its junction with Windmill Avenue.

- Chancellors Park: Prohibit waiting at any time on lengths of road north of Hassocks Infant School and near the junction with Keymer Road; Amendments to lengths of current two hour limited waiting restrictions.

- Clayton Avenue: Prohibit waiting at any time both sides of the road between no’s 13 and 14; Prohibit waiting 8am to 6pm Mon to Fri around the turning head at the western end of the road.

- Dale Avenue: Prohibit waiting at any time at its junction with Keymer Road; Introduce various lengths of restriction prohibiting waiting 8am to 6pm Mon-Fri and prohibiting waiting at any time; Amend operative times of bus stand bays to apply 8am to 9am and 2pm to 4pm Mon-Fri.

- Downs View Road: Prohibit waiting at any time at its junction with Keymer Road; Prohibit waiting at any time on various lengths of road; Prohibit waiting at any time at the junction of Ockenden Way.

- Farm Close: Prohibit waiting at any time at its junction with Stonepound Road.

- Grand Avenue: Prohibit waiting at any time at the junction with Keymer Road.

- Highlands Close: Prohibit waiting at any time on the northern side of the road between Dale Avenue and Willowbrook Way and on both sides of the road at the junction with Dale Avenue; Prohibit waiting from midday to 1am Mon-Fri on the south side of the road between Dale Avenue and Willowbrook Way.

- Keymer Road: Introduce bay for disabled persons blue badge holders on the northern side of the road midway between Woodsland Road and Chancellors Park; Prohibit waiting at any time at its junctions with Downs View Road, Chancellors Park and Grand Avenue; Prohibit waiting at any time at its junction with Dale Avenue, with double yellow lines extending to the eastern junction of Orion Parade; Extend length of restriction prohibiting waiting 8am to 6pm Mon-Fri on the south side of the road, east of Orchard Lane.

- Little Copse Road: On the south side of the road, extend the length of restriction prohibiting waiting 8am to 6pm Mon-Fri.

- Newlands Close: Prohibit waiting at any time at its junction with Ockley Lane.

- North Court: Prohibit waiting 8am to 6pm Mon-Fri throughout the whole eastern/southern side of the road; Prohibit waiting Midday to 1pm Mon-Fri on the western side.

- Ockenden Way: Prohibit waiting at any time at its junction with Downs View Road.

- Ockley Lane: Prohibit waiting at any time at the junction with Newlands Close; Extend existing double yellow lines between Church Mead and Newlands Close.

- Semley Road: Introduce lengths of restriction prohibiting waiting midday to 1pm Mon-Fri on lengths of the western side of the road and from 8am to 6pm Mon-Fri on lengths of the eastern side of the road.

- Stanford Avenue: Extend and amend various lengths of restriction prohibiting waiting at any time throughout the road.

- Stonepound Road: Introduce various lengths of restriction prohibiting waiting at any time.

- Willowbrook Way: Prohibit waiting at any time at junction with Highlands Close.

- Windmill Avenue: Prohibit waiting at any time on the southern side of its junction with Brook Avenue

- Woodsland Road: Introduce lengths of single yellow line prohibiting waiting midday to 1pm Mon-Fri at the northern end of the road; Prohibit waiting at any time at its junction with Chancellors Park; Advisory access protection markings at various driveways; Amend lengths of existing two hour limited waiting restriction at the southern end of the road.

