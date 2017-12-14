Bin collections in Mid Sussex this Christmas

Rubbish and recycling collection days will change in Mid Sussex for two weeks over the Christmas and New Year period.

Residents with a rubbish collection due on Christmas Day will have it collected two days early (December 23).

Every other rubbish and recycling collection will be one day later than usual from December 27, until January 6.

Collections return to normal from January 9.

There will be no garden waste collections between Christmas Day and January 5.

Residents with a real Christmas tree can recycle it in their garden waste bin as long as the lid can be closed firmly.

Alternatively, the council provides sites where residents can drop off a tree.

To see the details of dates and locations click here.

For more information call 01444 477440 or email wastematters@midsussex.gov.uk.