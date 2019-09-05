Bin strike called off as new pay offer accepted

GMB have called off strike action at Serco Environmental Services Bridge Road Depot in Haywards Heath.

Members were set to hold a second day of strike action today (Thursday, September 5) following on from a strike last Thursday (August 29), after requests for a 15 per cent pay rise was declined.

However, following talks brokered by ACAS, a new offer from Serco has been accepted by members this morning.

Declan Macintyre, GMB regional organiser said: "Members are pleased that they are able to accept the improved offer and bring this dispute to an end.

"The members are still saddened to be placed in to a situation of having to cause disruption to the residents of Mid Sussex and are apologetic to all affected.

"Members are looking forward to working with improved pay and conditions as a result of their action."

The offer includes a one off non-consolidated payment of £250, bringing forward the pay review date to April 2020 from August 2020, greatly improved sicknesses policy and local collective bargaining from October this year, in addition to the current NJC award.

In a post on their Facebook page, Mid Sussex District Council said: "Our waste and recycling contractor, Serco, has reached an agreement with the GMB that means the planned industrial action will not go ahead today (Thursday 5 September).

"Serco and the council worked hard to minimise the disruption of last week’s strike action and would like to thank those affected for their patience."