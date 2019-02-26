Birchwood Primary pupils treated to insight day by Burgess Hill vet and dog

A Burgess Hill vet and her furry friend have taking time out of their busy schedule to visit reception classes.

Emily Chadburn, lead vet at Heath Vet Clinic and her dog, Lola to made a special visit to the reception classes at Birchwood Grove Primary School.

Emma and Lola showing the children how to listen for a heart beat

Emily had been invited to come along by the school to talk about her role as a Veterinary Surgeon and the animals they care for.

Emily explained: “It’s amazing what we find, we have x-rayed and found all sorts inside animals over the years, the children couldn’t believe their eyes.”

All the children were really excited about the visit from the team and were eager to ask questions and find out more.

During their visit, Emily explained about the everyday activities at Heath Vets and all about how they look after pets and some of the jobs they do to help animals when they are ill or injured.

The children searched for microchips with a scanner, tried out bandaging and really loved enjoyed listening to staff pet, Lola’s heart beat through a stethoscope.

They were also shown some x-rays of dogs that had eaten strange objects and had to guess what they were.

Practice manager, Sarah Solomon said: “It was such fun and we had a great time, it’s really important for children to understand about caring for others and they were all brilliant.

“They were so enthusiastic with many telling us they wanted to be vets when they grow up.”

For more information about the services provided by Heath Vets in Burgess Hill contact a member of staff on 01444 242500 or visit www.heathvets.com