Blackthorn students join forces with David Wilson Homes

Youngsters at Blackthorns Catholic Primary Academy learnt a valuable lesson about the importance of recycling.

The school teamed up with homebuilder David Wilson Homes, to promote some important sustainability messages.

The innovative project, designed to educate pupils about the importance of recycling, has seen the school collecting unwanted hard plastic toys and rigid plastics such as tubs and trays.

David Wilson Homes recycle as much as 95 percent of its own onsite waste at its new homes site instead of going to landfill.

The developer will be working with its recycling partner, Powerday to deliver the project.

Lynnette St-Quintin Sales & Marketing Director for David Wilson Homes Southern Counties, said: “This is a very topical campaign and one that will see pupils in schools neighbouring our new homes developments understand the importance of recycling. Whilst recycling begins at home, it is also important for everyone to understand the great lengths we go to in the work place to ensure that sustainability remains a key objective as we make every effort to reduce landfill.

“Together with Powerday, we have delivered skips to many schools throughout West Sussex and collected as much recyclable plastic as possible. Pupils have been rewarded for their efforts with a recycled piece of playground furniture.”

Marianne Brand the headteacher at Blackthorns CP Academy said: “It is so important that children are made aware of their responsibility to the environment, and this has been a fantastic campaign in building that consideration for how they re-use waste. It has helped them see the effect their contribution to society makes on a larger scale too.”

Simon Little from Powerday said: “We were happy to assist David Wilson Homes to deliver this recycling project to local schools. The developer goes above and beyond the necessary requirements to ensure sustainable construction practices at its new homes sites, and this is an approach that we feel should be adopted by the housebuilding industry.”