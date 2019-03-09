Blaze at Burgess Hill industrial units

A fire broke out in Burgess Hill late last night (Friday, March 8).

Firefighters arrived at the scene in Consort Way after receiving reports just after 11.30pm.

Picture by Eddie Howland SUS-190903-103209001

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines from Burgess Hill were sent to the blaze at the building, used as industrial units.

However crews requested more resources so two more fire appliances from Haywards Heath and one from Hirstpierpoint arrived on scene.

An investigation into the fire has been launched.