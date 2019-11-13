Block of flats in Lindfield ‘would disrespect the character of the village’

CCH Build Solution Ltd is seeking to build 38 new homes, comprising of four houses and 34 flats, in Summerhill Lane.

Its application, which has been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, includes associated access, parking, and landscaping with other infrastructure.

Gil Kennedy, chairman for the Lindfield Preservation Society, said: “Developers are proposing a complex of three-storey blocks of flats plus ‘townhouses’ on the brow of Summerhill Lane in Lindfield, on the site of the former Tavistock and Summerhill School.

Summerhill Lane in Lindfield. Picture: Google Street View

“The scale and density of this scheme are typical of an urban environment and are therefore entirely out of keeping with the character of a village like Lindfield.

“Should planning permission be granted, an ominous precedent would be set for creeping urbanisation in villages across Mid Sussex.

“There are several sound planning reasons for objecting to this application. For example, the scheme would overlook neighbours and have an overbearing impact on their privacy and outlook.

“It disrespects the character of the village, which has no other residential structures on anything like this scale.

“The design is unsympathetic, consisting of a large and monotonous ‘contemporary-style’ intrusion into the Sussex vernacular of Lindfield’s built environment.

“No affordable housing at all is proposed, even though smaller developments have made their contribution.

“Numerous historic trees protected by Tree Preservation Orders would be lost unnecessarily.”

Planners argue that the development would provide ‘much-needed residential accommodation’.

The application reads: “The composition of the Tavistock Park project aims to provide a sensitive landscape-led residential development in a parkland setting; simple and beautiful buildings bringing together high quality contemporary detailing and traditional materials – face brickwork and natural timber boarding; four building clusters set around a central garden space (the Tulip Tree) with substantial open side gardens between buildings for all to enjoy, and open views, permeability and connections across and through the site.”