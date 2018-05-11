Blue plaque to commemorate engineering history at business park

A blue plaque has been placed at Burrell Road Business Park in Haywards Heath to commemorate the beginnings of engineering there.

Haywards Heath Town Team and Haywards Heath Town Council joined forces with machinery industry company Flowserve to place the plaque, which is in the exact spot where renowned engineering brothers, Lew and Ken Norris, designed, tested and developed the the Bluebird K7 hydroplane for Donald Campbell.

Picture: Steve Robards

Nick Green, general manager of Flowserve, said: “We’re proud of the engineers who came before us and, today, there are here still today a wealth of successful companies in the medical, marine and automotive sectors – which is why our STEM Challenge will hopefully encourage more of our students to continue within this vital economic industry.”

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards added: “It’s a pleasure, and an honour, to put some of our ward budget to commemorate the brothers and to support the growing economy of our Business Parks, especially the engineering success of Burrell Road.”