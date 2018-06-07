Body found in search for missing Burgess Hill teenager

A body has been found in Burgess Hill believed to be missing teenager Elido Vargas, according to Sussex Police.

The 15-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon (June 5).

A member of the public called police at 12.45pm on Thursday (June 6) to report they found a body in the church yard at Lower Church Road. Although the body has not been formally identified, it is believed to be Elido, a police spokesman said.

Superintendent James Collis said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Elido at this tragic time. We have officers supporting the family at this time and the family have asked for privacy.

“We appreciate all the support from the public who shared our appeals assisting our searching and enquires throughout this heart-breaking case.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed, police said.