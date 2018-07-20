Bolcombe’s village fete was a ‘very good occasion’

Bolcombe’s village fete has been hailed a big success, raising money for local charities and providing a fun family day out.

Temperatures soared at the annual event which took place on Saturday, July 14.

DM1872077a.jpg Balcombe fete. Stall holders Alex and Scarlet both 11. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180714-195600008

A spokesman from Balcombe Parish Council said: “We had a brilliant day, the fete was very well supported and a very good occasion.

“We raise money each year for local charities such as the scouts, the school, the 61+ club and the Royal British Legion.”

More than 40 stalls lined the Balcombe recreation ground, offering local crafts and goods. Displays filled the area from the Kyn Ryu judo club, and the scouts while a choir sang well known numbers including music from the hit film The Greatest Showman.

The Horsham and Crawley Hunt displayed their hounds which proved popular with the children who had the opportunity to get into the arena with them. Similarly the tug of war and the egg catching were traditions upheld at this years show.

DM1872081a.jpg Balcombe fete. Cubs, scouts and beavers. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180714-195610008

A jazz quartet played while people visited the beer tent, run by the Christmas tree society.

Unique to this years fete was the opportunity to glaze one of 220 poppies, designed by two local artists, Julia Rezac and Luna Van-Mierlo.

The poppies will be displayed on the church bank in November as part of the remembrance commemorations. After which the poppies will be sold for £15.

Many of them have already been reserved with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion.

DM1872067a.jpg Balcombe fete. Members of Handcross Petanque club, (from left) David Leech, Mike Stanton and Gerard Poirier. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180714-195540008

A spokesman for the parish council thanked councillor Alison Stevenson for organising the poppy glaze.

The heat wave meant the decision was made to cancel the annual dog agility show, which usually takes place in the arena.

Organisers were concerned about heatstroke which can occur in dogs who cannot keep their temperature in a safe range. Without the abilities to sweat, dogs rely on panting which can not fully cool a dog down when they are overheated.

The Balcombe Fete Committee has donated over £16,000 to local causes over the past 10 years and hopes to continue to support them for years to come.

DM1872057a.jpg Balcombe fete. Caveau. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180714-195530008

DM1872093a.jpg Balcombe fete. Cubs, scouts and beavers. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180714-195621008

