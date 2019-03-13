Bolney teenager scoops top award at Crufts

A teenager from Bolney has been crowned the Young Kennel Club Show Handler of the year 2019 at Crufts

Lauren Goddard, 14, who lives in Bolney, beat off competition from YKC Members up to the age of 24 from three age categories,6-11 years,12-17 years and 18-24 years to scoop the top prize.

The Oathall Community College student won her age group, 12-17 years, in the Gundog group on Thursday, March 7, winning through to the final that was held on Sunday, March 10.

At the final she went go on to compete against winners from the other six groups which are terrier, toy, hound, working, pastoral and utility.

For Crufts she borrowed and handled an English Pointer named Parker, whose Kennel Club name is Show Champion Hookwood By George, who is owned by Connie Hazeltine and Gary Upton.

Lauren, who has handled dogs for six years and lives at home with six border terriers and a rottweiler, should now go forward to represent the UK at the World Dog Show, but as it is in China next year she will not be going.

However it is hoped she will represent the UK at the European Dog Show in Austria.