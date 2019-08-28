Bolnore development ‘Tall Trees’ completed after 18 years

Developer Crest Nicholson has laid the last brick and sold the final home at its Tall Trees development near Haywards Heath.

The developer began building Tall Trees at Bolnore Village 18 years ago.

Tall Trees development in Bolnore Village

During that time, Crest Nicholson built 1,200 new homes across five phases, and created a community for its residents and locals.

Crest director Christine Tiernan said: “We are very proud of the community we created at Tall Trees.

“The village location coupled with proximity to transport links proved the development very popular with families, first-time buyers and those looking for a bigger home.”

Tall Trees, on the edge of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, features parks and green space for residents to enjoy.

The development was designed with Crest Nicholson’s garden village principles in mind, a spokesman said, creating a sustainable neighbourhood surrounded by open green space and promoting healthy living.

Residents can access amenities including the Woodside community centre, sports facilities and schools. The village also hosts regular events for families and the community, such as fêtes and quiz nights, as well as the annual marathon which runs through Ashenground Woods and Bolnore Village.

Crest Nicholson has been involved with the community since the establishment of Tall Trees. Community groups have been supported, including a donation of land to Bolnore Village Primary School in order to build school facilities.

The development is surrounded by ancient woodland with views overlooking the South Downs.

Over the years, Crest Nicholson has also added pathways and bridleways throughout the development for residents to enjoy.