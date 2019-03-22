Bolnore primary school accept stacks of STEM books for pupils

Bolnore Primary pupils are delighted to receive a school set of Usborne STEM titles in support of British Science Week.

Children at Bolnore Village Primary have received £657 worth of STEM books after Falcon Health Chiropractors generously donated £400 and the children are over the moon.



The set contains 64 books of ten different STEM titles, ranging from Lift-The-Flap Engineering to 100 Things to Know about the Human Body.



The set also comes with teacher resources to provide fun and engaging lessons for the children.



Usborne organiser, Amanda Saunders, has launched a campaign across Haywards Heath and surrounding villages to provide a set of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) books to every school.

Ben Harris from Falcon Health, said: "We are so happy to help. When the children read these great books then ask questions their parents can't answer straight away, that is where the fun starts with STEM subjects for us all".

Amanda has secured funding for another three schools in the area but is still looking for businesses to become ambassadors to support our local community’s next generation of scientists, doctors and engineers.