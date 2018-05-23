Bolnore residents celebrate the royal wedding in style

Residents in Bolnore were among those getting in a celebratory mood on Saturday to mark the royal wedding.

Around 200 people of all ages turned out for the afternoon street party, which included horse rides, games and an afternoon tea of sandwiches, cupcakes and scones.

Charity street party for royal wedding at the Woodside in Bolnore Village. Pic Steve Robards SR1814536 SUS-180520-113702001

Guests started arriving at 2pm and were greeted by a life-sized cutout of Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Bar manager at The Woodside and member of the events team Denise Smith said of the afternoon event: “It was heaving.

“There were so many people and because it was a beautiful day as well I think it just added to the whole atmosphere.

“It was a lovely mix of everyone and everyone sat together,” added Denise.

Charity street party for royal wedding at the Woodside in Bolnore Village. . Pic Steve Robards SR1814674 SUS-180520-113837001

“It was just a big family atmosphere.”

Profits raised from the day are to go to the national children’s charity WellChild, of which Prince Harry is patron.

So far, more than £700 has been generated, with more money expected to come in and fundraising to continue over the weekend.

“We want to get the total to at least £1,000,” added Denise.

Charity street party for royal wedding at the Woodside in Bolnore Village. James Cade. 6'Eloisa Packham 5. Pic Steve Robards SR1814599 SUS-180521-113422001