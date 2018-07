A day full of bouncy castle, barbecues and the world cup was enjoyed by pupils at their annual summer fayre.

Twineham CE Primary School held its annual event on Saturday, July 7. There was amazing activities for all to enjoy, including; pony rides and a dog show, family shows, live music, stoolball, crafts and games.

Julia Pattenden, chairman of the Twineham PTA said: “The funds raised will support the school in delivering a ‘great learning experience’ for each pupil with every term.”