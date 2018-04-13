Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of rape after incident in Haywards Heath

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an incident in Haywards Heath last night, police have said.

A spokesman for British Transport Police (BTP) said: “Detectives from British Transport Police are currently investigating an allegation of rape.

“The incident was reported to BTP yesterday evening (April 12), shortly before 11pm.

“As part of their enquiries, forensic examiners have been working at Haywards Heath railway station.

“In connection with this incident, a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He is in police custody as enquiries continue.

“Detectives would ask anyone with information, who may have seen anything suspicious at Haywards Heath station yesterday evening, to contact BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 676 of 12/04/2018.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”