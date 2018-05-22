BREAKING NEWS: Horsham’s Wabi announces sudden closure

A popular Horsham bar and restaurant has announced its sudden closure.

After nearly nine years in the town contemporary Japanese eatery Wabi will be shutting its premises in East Street.

JPCT 211114 S14490229x Wabi, East street, Horsham. -photo by Steve Cobb SUS-141121-150831001

On its website owners have confirmed this weekend will be its last as it shuts up shop on Sunday (May 27).

A message on the restaurant’s website reads: “Having established nearly 9 years ago, we are sure that many of our valued customers will be sad to hear that Wabi will be closing on the evening of Sunday 27th May.

“The owners would like to take this opportunity to thank those of you that have supported, enjoyed and been associated with Wabi.

“We wish you all well!”