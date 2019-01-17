Brighter year to come for Sightsaver charity after receiving £1 million donation

The staff at a Haywards Heath charity are celebrating the start of the new year after receiving a cash boost.

Charity workers from Sightsavers have accepted a cheque of £1 million thanks to the support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The £1,073,673 will enable Sightsavers to transform the lives of many more people in Africa and Asia by providing vital support to its eye health and education

programmes.

Sightsavers’ director of major giving, Mike Straney, said: “Sightsavers is grateful for the support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

“By taking part in the lottery, players will be enabling us to reach even more people in some of the poorest parts of the world, with life-changing programmes that restore and protect their sight, and that will also enable children with disabilities to go to school.”

In countries like Mozambique, one of the most fragile and most under-developed countries in the world, a disproportionate number of people suffer with eye problems, over 75 per cent of which are avoidable.

However, Sightsavers is able to simply and cheaply transform the lives of individuals.

People’s Postcode Lottery’s senior programmes manager, Sanjay Singh said: “We are excited to begin this new partnership with Sightsavers.

“This funding will aim to save sight and transform the lives of people living in some of the poorest parts of the world to access the kinds of eye care that we are so fortunate to have available here in the UK.”

People’s Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery that costs £10 a month and raises money for good causes all over Great Britain and across the world.

At least 32 per cent of the ticket price goes to charity.

For more information about the charity, visit https://www.sightsavers.org/