This year Haywards Heath is celebrating two anniversaries – 20 years of twinning with Bondues France and 25 years with Traunstein in Germany.

Haywards Heath Twinning Association has launched a community project to produce three wall hangings, one for each Town Hall, with a friendship theme.

People can bring their ideas to the Town Hall tomorrow night (Thursday, February 22), from 5.30-6.30pm.

If people can’t make it email hhtwinners@gmail.com