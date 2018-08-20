Broadway Sound – It’s Magic! returns to Haywards Heath this bank holiday weekend.

Music enthusiasts are invited to The Broadway on Sunday for the street music festival.

The event is a family-friendly community festival aimed at people of all ages to support local talent. It kicks off at 11am and finishes at 10pm

There will be bands, singers and musicians performing a mix of genres including classical, folk, pop, jazz and country.

A selection of delicious food and drink will also be on offer.

Tickets for adults are £10 in advance or £15 on the day. It is free for children aged 11 and under.

To book, visit www.itsmagic.org.uk

Or buy tickets in person at Broadbridges in Sussex Road, Fun Bags Party Shop, Orange Square and Savannah Cafe Bar.

