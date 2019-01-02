Broker’s Bennett pledged to help charities over festive season

A Burgess Hill insurance brokers have pledged its support this Christmas to two separate charities.

Broker’s Bennett have given a Christmas oath to Sussex charities, Chestnut Tree House and St Peter and St James Hospice by doing things a little different this year.

The Broker Network Independent Broker of the Year for 2018 have decided to scrap the usual corporate Christmas card and instead use the costs of £750 donation to each of the well-known charities.

Managing director, Tom Stripp said: “We’re really aiming to give even more back to the community by identifying charities whose work is so amazing by doing as much as we can to support them. We want to do even more to show how we really are striving to redefine care.”

He further added: “We wanted to not only help and show our appreciation to our community, but also help care for the environment by saving on printing and postage costs.”

The company have recently helped out at the hospice by giving up their time to go through a whole range of donated clothes and sorting them for sale last month.

With even more opportunities coming up in the New Year to help both charities, the Bennett Christmas Group aim to show how the people are the key component which make them different and how they are ‘Redefining Care.’

For more information visit their website at: www.bennettchristmas.com