Builder died at home in Haywards Heath, inquest hears

An inquest has opened into the death of a builder from Haywards Heath.

Christopher Warner, 36, died at his home in Rumbolds Lane on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

The inquest was held at Centenary House in Crawley. Photo: Google Street View

The inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court yesterday heard that an ambulance was called to his home, but he was pronounced dead at 5.09pm.

The pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination said the cause of death was, in his opinion, hanging, the court heard.

The inquest was adjourned.

SEE MORE: Head chef expresses excitement for new restaurant in Cuckfield

‘Human remains’ found in woodland near Arundel

Date set for Haywards Heath Spring Festival