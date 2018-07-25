Bumper crowds enjoy science festival at Wakehurst - picture special

Nearly 5,000 visitors joined in the fun at the Kew Science Festival at Wakehurst at the weekend.

Kew scientists brought their work out of the Millennium Seed Bank laboratories and into the gardens, near Ardingly.

View our gallery of photos from the event.

The aim was to make science fun and accessible for all ages.

There were tours, shows, workshops and games and a Science Café where TV presenter Simon Watt kept the audience spellbound with his antics.

Head of programmes and learning Lorraine Cheesmur said: “It was a resoundingly successful day and there was learning and fun that went on in equal measure, plus we had a thousand extra visitors than last year.

“Even now, many people don’t realise that Wakehurst is part of Royal Botanic Garden, Kew so this was our chance to show the public of all ages just some of the amazing work that Kew Science carries out.”

