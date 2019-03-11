Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath join The Great British Spring Clean – find out how you can take part

Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath will be joining the country in taking action to tidy up streets and parks as part of The Great British Spring Clean, held from March 22, to April 23.

Residents are invited to join the national community project by taking part in litter picks in both towns.

In Burgess Hill, ward councillors will be leading the following litter picks on the following dates, from 10am to 12noon, and anyone can join in.

March 23: Janes Lane Pavilion and Co-op Maple Drive

March 30: Chanctonbury Car Park

April 6: Tesco Car Park, Jane Murray Way, and the playground off The Ridings/Drovers Way.

This year’s event in Burgess Hill will focus on the collection and disposal of single-use plastic from our streets, parks and open areas, recycling as much as possible, a spokesman for Burgess Hill Town Council said.

Litter pickers and bags will be provided but please bring a hi-vis jacket if possible, added the spokesman.

Haywards Heath Town Council is calling all litter heroes for a litter pick at Clair Park, on Saturday, April 6, at 11am. Gloves, pickers and bags will be provided.

