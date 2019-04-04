Burgess Hill Bike Ride 2019 – everything you need to know

The 27th Burgess Hill Bike Ride is being launched this month.

It will be held on Sunday, June 9, and the main beneficiary this year will be Headway East Sussex.

People taking part in last year's event. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

The ride is organised by the Burgess Hill District Lions Club and Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club: other beneficiaries of the bike ride will be local charitable projects supported by the organisers.

Claire Benson, director of rehabilitation and reablement at Headway East Sussex, said: “The money raised from this year’s Burgess Hill Bike Ride will go towards sponsoring the gym at Headway East Sussex for 2019.

“Our gym is a key part of our rehabilitation service and our personal trainers use some of the very latest technogym equipment to help our clients improve their mobility.”

There will be three bike ride routes – ten miles, 20 miles and 40 miles – starting and finishing at Queens Crescent Car Park, Burgess Hill, RH15 9DP (a change from usual).

As always, there will be water stops and comfort breaks available, including snack bars and bananas.

Sigma Partners has agreed to sponsor the t-shirts again this year and these are free to advance entrants, subject to availability. Sponsorship forms and online sponsorship facilities via ‘My Donate’ are available for entrants. Raffle tickets can also be purchased.

Launch events will be held in Burgess Hill Market Place on April 6, and May 4, and at South Downs Nurseries, Hassocks, on April 7, and May 12, from 10am to 4pm. Entry fees are: Adults £20, children £5 (aged ten to 15) who must be accompanied by an adult. Riders must be at least ten years old. Please note that cycling helmets are compulsory.

The ride only takes place thanks to the efforts of over sixty volunteers who marshal the bike ride, register entrants, man water stops and look after the whole event. Many local firms, as usual, kindly provide water, chocolate bars and bananas for the riders, and provide a bike doctor service.

Registration on June 9, will be from 8am to 9am with the start at 9am and up to 9.30am.

Further information and application forms can be found on the bike ride website at www.burgesshillbikeride.co.uk.

This year, we have introduced online booking on the website to ease the entry process.

Report contributed by John Thomson.