Burgess Hill Bike Ride committee pumps vital funds into school for disabled students

Vital funds have been handed over to Chailey Heritage Foundation thanks to the success of the annual Burgess Hill Bike Ride.

The event’s committee have handed over a cheque for £4,108.79 to the foundation which specialises in support of children and young people with complex physical disabilities and health needs - predominantly through the Chailey Heritage School.

John Thomson, Terri Stephens, John Gee, Jo Kaye and Joan Martin

Last year’s race was in aid of the foundation’s D.R.E.A.M. Appeal to build a new purpose-built centre, as well as other local projects supported by the joint organisers, Burgess Hill District Lions Club and Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club.

Almost 400 riders took part in the event and signed up for one of the ten, 25 or 40 mile routes which raised more than £8,000 for all of the charities – half of which went to the D.R.E.A.M. Appeal.

John Thomson, chairman of the Burgess Hill Bike Ride, said: “The ride only took place thanks to the efforts of over sixty volunteers who marshalled the Bike Ride, registered entrants, manned water stops and generally looked after the whole event.

“In addition, many local firms, as usual, kindly provided water, chocolate bars and bananas for the riders.

“The Burgess Hill Bike Ride is very grateful to Sigma Partners, who again sponsored the T-shirts for this year.”

The committee visited Chailey Heritage School handed over the cheque to the school’s staff.

After the cheque presentation the committee received a short tour of the school to have a look at the facilities.

Committee members said they were impressed by all the care and work that takes place at the school to look after the children and young people.

This year’s Burgess Hill Bike Ride will be held on Sunday, June 9, starting at Queens Crescent Car Park .

There will be a ten, 20 or 40 mile routes through the countryside around Burgess Hill, making it suitable for anyone to take part.

The committee are pleased to welcome back 180 riders who took part in last years’ race, who have already signed up to take part in this year’s event.

Once again there will be free event T-shirts for advance bookers whilst stocks last, sponsored by Sigma Partners.

The bike ride launch events will be held in the Market Place on April 6 and May 4 and at Southdowns Nurseries on April 7 and May 12.

For more information and application visit: www.burgesshillbikeride.co.uk





