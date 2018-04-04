Burgess Hill brothers continue awards success

Brothers and filmmakers Matthew and Michael Rowney from Burgess Hill have continued their awards success.

The pair, who run Rowney Brothers Motion Pictures, have won four awards since the end of last year, as well as having seven nominations.

Their awards include the Award of Excellence at the Headline International Film Festival (HIFF), which Michael won for his unproduced feature screenplay Try Again.

They were also nominated for Best Director and Producer at the Gold Movie Awards for their Stephen King adaptation I Am The Doorway, after being shortlisted alongside Oscar-winning short film The Silent Child.

In the coming weeks, the brothers will hear if their unproduced short screenplay Dear Spero has won the Hill Country Film Festival.

They are also waiting to find out if their sketch Killing Remy has won Best Director and Best Original Prop at the Oniros Film Awards in Italy.

The news is the latest development in what has been a busy year for the pair.

They are currently in the midst of writing their debut feature film and are also wrapping post-production on ‘Odilo Fabian or (The Possibility of Impossible Dreams)’.

The fantasy short film will be released on the festival circuit later this year and features an all-star cast which includes Kacey Ainsworth, Isabelle Allen, Louisa Connolly-Burnham, Luke Brandon-Field and Shefali Chowdhury.

Keep up to date with the pair’s progress on Instagram.