Burgess Hill burst water main: This is how long the road is expected to be closed

The council has provided an update on the closure of a Burgess Hill road following a burst water main.

Leylands Road was closed off earlier today following the burst, which caused flooding in the area and affected residents' water supply.

Read more here: In pictures: Burst water main closes Burgess Hill road

A spokesman for Burgess Hill Town Council said: We have been advised that the junction of Leylands Road and Mill Road will be shut for a week.

"There will be large holes under the road as a result of the water pressure, meaning it will have to be re-surfaced. Highways will be on the site Monday morning to start repairs.

"We will post again when the junction is re-opened."

The burst caused flooding in the area. Photo by Eddie Howland

South East Water confirmed it had repaired the burst on a six inch diameter water main in Freeks Lane at the junction with Leylands Road.

It said all customers whose supplies were interrupted while it carried out the repair work should now have their water back on.

A spokesman added: "Unfortunately leaks and bursts do happen on our extensive water network, which have to withstand high pressure 24 hours a day, every day.

"We know when incidents happen it causes disruption to customers, motorists and the wider community and we like to thank everyone for their patience while we carry out the necessary work."