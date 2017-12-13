Burgess Hill business buys Christmas gifts for disabled veterans

A diabetes diagnostics and care business in Burgess Hill is bringing Christmas cheer to disabled veterans.

Roche Diagnostics Ltd in Charles Avenue has paid for Christmas gifts to be given to veterans based in Worthing.

Care for Veterans in Worthing has been caring for physically disabled ex-servicemen and women for almost 100 years.

Elizabeth Baxter, head of fundraising and marketing at Care for Veterans, said: “We are so grateful to Roche Diagnostics for their very generous support and for paying for the Christmas gifts for our veterans this year.

“I send thanks from all our veterans who will be opening their gifts on Christmas morning.

“Furthermore, the wonderful work that they did in our gardens has been much appreciated and we look forward to welcoming Roche volunteers back to Care for Veterans in 2018 when they will be helping us to set up for our Summer Fayre and assist with a project in our car park.”

Care for Veterans provides long-term residential care, rehabilitation, respite and award-winning end of life care to those who have served our country and specialise in caring for people with acquired brain injury and degenerative neurological conditions.

For those who live there, Christmas is a very special time and on Christmas Day the residents enjoy a Christmas lunch and many seasonal festivities.

In the morning, each veteran also receives a Christmas present.

Roche supported Care for Veterans during the summer months when they provided two teams of volunteers to undertake gardening projects in the garden.

All employees have two days per year to volunteer for charity and some choose to go to Care for Veterans.