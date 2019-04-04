Burgess Hill business owner to bring back Worlds End Duck Fair – can you help?

A Burgess Hill business owner is bringing back the Worlds End Duck Fair after 12 years – and is calling for volunteers.

Karen Williams, owner of Munchies in Valebridge Road, has picked July 13, for the event, which will mark the 51-year anniversary of the first ever duck fair.

She said: “I am reinventing the Worlds End Duck Fair after 12 years. It’s hopefully going to be a big event and I picked July 13, as a lady came forward to tell me that in on July 13, 1968 it was the very first day of the duck fair, so 51 years to the very day.

“I need lots of volunteers and stallholders for charities. There will be tug-of-war dog show fancy dress for children, Scouts, Brownies, and the Guides will be involved.

“We are holding a meeting at LJ’s Cafe in Church Walk on April 25, for anybody who is interested in helping or taking a stall.”

