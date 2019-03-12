Burgess Hill business park blaze ‘started deliberately’

A devastating blaze which caused extensive damage to buildings at a business park in Burgess Hill was started deliberately, police have said.

Firefighters spent ten hours fighting the flames at Braybon Business Park, in Consort Way, which raged throughout the night on Friday (March 8) and into the early hours of the following morning.

at a business park in Consort Way, Burgess Hill at 11.30pm on Friday night March 8, 2019). Photo by Eddie Howland SUS-191103-165057001

The fire caused extensive damage to Platinum Gym as well as another neighbouring building, home to a bakery. For more see our previous story: Fire crews battle blaze at Burgess Hill business park

Police were called to the incident and closed the road leading to the business park whilst crews battled the blaze.

The fire was extinguished just before 10am on Saturday (March 9) and officers said they were treating the fire as deliberate.

A spokesman said: “At about 11.33pm on Friday, March 8, police were contacted by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service in relation to a fire at Braybon Business Park in Consort Way, Burgess Hill.

“Extensive damage was caused to a gymnasium and a neighbouring unit – a bakery.

“Police are treating the incident as deliberate ignition, however the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this stage.

“Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1382 of 08/03.”