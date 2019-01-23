Burgess Hill car park ‘currently without power’

A Burgess Hill car park is currently without power due to a fault with the electricity supply, Mid Sussex District Council has said.

The fault at Cyprus Road Car Park in Cyprus Road has been reported to energy supplier SSE, a spokesman for the district council said.

Cyprus Road in Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards

The spokesman said: “Please be aware that Cyprus Road Car Park in Burgess Hill is currently without power due to a fault with the electricity supply.

“We have reported the issue to our energy supplier SSE and they are working with UK Power Networks to re-establish the connection.

“The pay and display machines are solar powered so you will be able to park at Cyprus Road as normal.

“However, while the power is out, there is no way to use the car park lighting or electric vehicle charging points, so some people may wish to park in one of our other town centre car parks until power is restored.

“Significant work is required to rectify the fault and ensure that there is no repeat of the power outage.

“Both SSE and UK Power Networks are working to restore power as soon as possible but due to the complex nature of the fault, works are likely to be ongoing for a number of weeks.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

READ MORE: Haywards Heath couple convicted of stealing tortoise from farm near Lewes

Burgess Hill family’s message after teenage son Elido tragically takes own life

Burgess Hill retailer to close