Burgess Hill community comes together to honour much loved doctor

The Burgess Hill & District Rotary Club is hosting a memorial concert to celebrate the life of a much loved doctor.

The concert is being held on April 5, in honour of Dr Ben Ross, a Burgess Hill doctor who treated numerous patients at local surgeries over many years.

Dr Ben Ross

Dr Ross passed away last year and his Rotary Club together with the Lea Graham Quartet wanted to honour his memory with a musical tribute in support of a charity close to his heart.

All funds from the concert will be donated to St Peter & St James Hospice.

Dr Ross’ wife, Heather, said: “Ben loved music and this is a very fitting way to remember a very well known and dearly loved man and at the same time raise much needed funds for St Peter & St James Hospice.”

Jack Bennett, On of Dr Ross’ friends explained how Ben loved his local community, and that it is so fitting to fundraise in his name.

“We hope everyone will come along to kick off Spring in style.”

Tickets are available for £10 from Burgess Hill Family Funerals, or call Jack Bennett on 01444 232310

