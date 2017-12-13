Burgess Hill community rallies to help families in need

More than 200 struggling families and individuals in Burgess Hill will receive a hamper packed with goodies this Christmas.

This is down to the community of Burgess Hill who have rallied to donate items and give families in need a helping hand this year.

Food items have been collected from a number of businesses, shops, churches, schools and residents across the town.

The annual scheme is organised by a partnership of local groups in the town including Burgess Hill District Lions Club, The King’s Church, Burgess Hill Youth, Burgess Hill Town Council, Burgess Hill Community Food Bank, Tesco, and Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club.

Lion Tony Parris said: “It was so rewarding doing the parcels again this year as once again the local community has done us proud, so thank you to them.

“These 225 families and individuals in need in the Burgess Hill area are receiving a helping hand this festive season with the delivery of a Christmas hamper packed with goodies.

“Many people on low incomes are struggling with the rising cost of living and Christmas can be a particularly difficult time with extra expense but no extra money.

“Food items were collected from a number of businesses, shops, churches, schools, as well as individuals in the town.

“Businesses included 1st Central Insurance, American Express, Steve Willis Training and Burgess Hill Community Food Bank.

“Tesco made significant food donations and Burgess Hill District Lions Club provided funding to purchase the boxes and any additional food items that were needed.

“Volunteers from the organising groups, assisted by a staff team from Cambridge Audio, helped with packing and delivery.

“The King’s Church also provided space in their Victoria Road premises for sorting and packing.

“There has been tremendous support from the local community for which the organisers would like to express their gratitude.”

