Burgess Hill couple share their 60-year-old marriage secret

A Burgess Hill couple are celebrating their diamond anniversary.

Gwen and Tony Reynolds have been reminiscing on their last 60 years together as their wedding anniversary is only around the corner.

Gwen and Tony Reynolds

On March 14 in 1959 the couple were married at Stanmer Church in the middle of Stanmer Park in Brighton.

Gwen and Tony have shared their 60 year secret to a happy marriage.

They said: “If there any problems or differences just listen to one another, don’t rush to react, and work things out together over time.”

Tony was in the middle of his compulsory two years of National Service in the Royal Signals at Catterick Camp.

Gwen had just qualified as a state registered nurse at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The couple moved to Burgess Hill in 1961 and have raised four daughters, Jane, Sue, Kate and Lucy who all live locally.

They are proud grandparents of seven grandchildren and seven great-grand children.