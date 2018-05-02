Burgess Hill curry house celebrates 35 years of business

A popular curry house in Burgess Hill is celebrating 35 years of business this year.

To celebrate, we have teamed up with Shapla in London Road to offer our readers an amazing 20 per cent off food orders. Pick up this week’s Middy, which is out tomorrow, to claim your coupon.

Mr Hussain with Lion Tony Parris and wife Val

Today’s climate can be tough for small and independent businesses but Shapla proves in its 35th year that it is still a picture of success.

It all began on May 5, 1983. And since then, it continues to win over its customers and has won a series of awards, including the Bright FM ‘Best Eatery’ award in 2011.

Owner Tofojjul Hussain says it has been a ‘happy 35 years’, providing customers with delicious food and a first-class service.

Mr Hussain said: “We know a lot of our customers and they are close friends in the community.

Inside Shapla. Picture: Steve Robards

“Some of our customers come three times a week. And we have new customers all the time.

“What I love is we are talking to people all the time. The community has expanded over the years.

“We do as best as we can to survive in today’s cimate, one problem we have had is lack of staff.

“We also have to make sure we change and adapt when the industry changes. It can be difficult for small businesses like us.

“I want to say a massive thank you to our customers, new and old, who have kept us going all these years.”

Shapla gives back to the community when it can. It holds a number of charity meals a year to raise money for good causes.

Burgess Hill Lion Tony Parris and his wife Val are regular customers at the restaurant.

Tony said: “The Lions work closely with Shapla, it is a two-way partnership and whenever we come here we are made most welcome.”

Val added: “I love coming here, I have always felt so welcome, it is really lovely, there has been no problems.”

Mr Hussain is married and has three sons. His brother-in-law Abul Shahin works at the restaurant.

Mr Hussain is also a member of the Sussex Bangladeshi Caterers Association, which helps the curry industry ‘facing the hardship and difficulties of the time’.

To find out more about the restaurant visit www.shaplaburgesshill.com

Keep up to date with its latest deals on Facebook: www.facebook.com/shapla.burgesshill