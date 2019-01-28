Burgess Hill fire crews tackle bus fire in Sayers Common

Fire crews from Burgess Hill were sent to tackle a bus fire in Sayers Common this morning.

One fire engine was sent to the incident in London Road.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a large vehicle fire involving a bus in London Road, Sayers Common, at 8.36am this morning (January 28).

“One engine attended the scene. On arrival, smoke was coming from overheated tyres on the vehicle.

“The road was closed for crew and public safety. The crew were able to cool the affected areas and carry out temperature checks. We left at 9.44am.”

The fire spokesman confirmed there were no reports of any injuries and that the bus was empty when crews arrived at the scene

Sayers Common. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman for Burgess Hill Fire Station has since issued a safety message on Twitter following the incident.

They said: “We have just attended an incident, at which we had to close the road. We do this to ensure the safety of members of the public and also our crew, not to purposely inconvenience you.

“Please be patient with us and DO NOT drive down the pavement as some people attempted to do.”

READ MORE: Haywards Heath man among five charged after ‘attack on group of men’

Haywards Heath stabbing: Pair deny murder

Thieves target Burgess Hill church