Burgess Hill girl wins Round Table festive competition

A Burgess Hill girl has been named the winner of a national association festive competition.

Chloe Lightbody, has been crowned the winner of the ‘SnapSanta’ competition which was run by Burgess Hill Haywards Heath and District Round Table, throughout December.

Chloe outside KidStuff with her voucher

Chloe came out in the pouring rain to get a photo taken as Santa passed her house.

She said: “I couldn’t believe Santa was here. He waved at me and wished me a Happy Christmas.

“I’m very happy to have won the prize and I will share it with my sister, Mia.”

Members of the public were invited to take photos of Santa as he was being escorted around the streets in Burgess Hill and post their images on the Round Table’s Facebook page with the hashtag #SnapSanta.

The prize of £100 gift voucher is kindly donated by KidStuff in the Martlets in Burgess Hill.

They have supported the association for the last three years and their support is always appreciated by both Round Table and the winners.

n Burgess Hill Haywards Heath and District Round Table is always looking for new members as it relies on volunteers to keep the group going.

If you, or someone you know would be interested in joining a group of young men with the purpose of raising money for local causes, all while having fun, then message through www.facebook.com/RoundTable779