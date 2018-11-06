Burgess Hill Girls pupils make hat for cancer campaigner

A group of secondary school girls became hat-makers to raise funds for a cancer campaigner.

Students from Burgess Hill Girls have created a special hat for an inspirational cancer awareness campaigner to wear for the New York marathon.

Sara Cutting, who has raised £35,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support since being diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago, has gone to the States and ran in Sunday’s New York marathon.

Rohaise Flint, assistant head at Burgess Hill Girls, said: “As soon as Sara visited Burgess Hill Girls to talk to our Year 8s about how she turned a life-changing diagnosis into a burst of creativity and campaigning, the students were blown away by her personality and passion for life.

“Our Year 11 fashion and textiles group were keen to take up the challenge of creating a unique hat for Sara to wear in the New York marathon and they have had a wonderful time designing and constructing it.”

Sara from Brighton, started the popular Daily Headgear Challenge on social media during chemotherapy, when she started losing her hair and decided to shave it off to take control of what was happening.

Sara said: “I am excited and privileged to have a bespoke hat made by the creative young women at Burgess Hill Girls.

“The hat is so personal as it will be worn in memory of three dear friends who have died in the last six months.”