Burgess Hill gym owner speaks out after devastating blaze

The owner of a gym at the centre of a huge blaze at a business park in Burgess Hill has spoken of his devastation.

Firefighters spent more than ten hours battling a fire at Braybon Business Park, in Consort Way, which raged throughout the night on Friday (March 8) and into the early hours of the following morning.

The fire caused extensive damage to Platinum Gym as well as another neighbouring building, home to a bakery. For more see our previous story: Fire crews battle blaze at Burgess Hill business park

Mark Boyce, owner of Platinum Gym, said: “We are devastated. The gym has been so successful over the last year.

“It wasn’t just a gym it was like a community for all ages, young and old, men and women.”

Four fire engines were sent the scene at about 11.30pm.

The fire service said the blaze broke out in a first floor reception area and crews used two high pressure hose reels and two water jets to extinguish the flames.

The road leading to the business park was shut off by police as crews fought the fire into Saturday morning.

Mark said part of the roof had been damaged and would need replacing whilst the most of the building had also suffered smoke damage.

He said: “We are in limbo, we are just waiting around for insurers. We are going to rebuild, we are going to come back and be better.”

Police said officers were treating the blaze as deliberate and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Burgess Hill business park blaze ‘started deliberately’

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1382 of 08.